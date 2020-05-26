Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss COVID-19 cooperation

ANKARA

The Turkish president and Pakistani prime minister on May 25 discussed a variety of issues over the phone, ranging from bilateral cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus to regional issues.

During the phone, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered condolences to Imran Khan over a plane crash on May 22 in the southern port city of Karachi and reiterated Turkey's strong support for Pakistan, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The two leaders also agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement added.

Briefing the Turkish president on the steps taken to control the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, Khan thanked Ankara for providing valuable medical equipment that was "reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need."

Through special cargo flights Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, Ankara delivered two shipments of medical aid including tens of thousands of surgical masks and protective suits.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed President Erdoğan on the worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K [Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir] accentuated by double lockdown and intensified military crackdown," the statement said.

Khan also apprised Erdoğan of "the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, which should be rejected by the international community."

The two leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan on May 25 also spoke with his Tunisian counterpart and discussed cooperation between their countries against the novel coronavirus in a phone call.

Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

The leaders also exchanged greetings for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the statement added.

