Defeat of 2016 coup bid ‘source of pride’ for Turkish nation: President

  • July 15 2021 13:20:00

Defeat of 2016 coup bid ‘source of pride’ for Turkish nation: President

ANKARA
Defeat of 2016 coup bid ‘source of pride’ for Turkish nation: President

The repulse of 2016 coup attempt in Turkey is “a common source of pride” for the nation, the country’s president said on July 15, marking the fifth anniversary of the defeated coup.

"The epic of July 15 is a common source of pride for all of us. The July 15; it is the victory of the nation, of the national will, of those who set their heart on democracy," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a commemorative ceremony in parliament.

The Turkish leader said that no one has the right to downplay the glorious struggle of the nation on the night of the attempted coup by the FETÖ.

Erdoğan said that the July 15 was the day when justice won against oppression and the freedom against belittlement.

"The martyrs of July 15 are today's representatives of the struggle for right against vanity, oppression and blasphemy," he added.

Turkish officials on July 15 also marked the fifth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

On Twitter, Vice President Fuat Oktay wished Allah's mercy on people who died for preventing "this disgraceful assault during the treacherous coup attempt on July 15," and shared a video honoring those killed during the coup bid night.

He also quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks: "We have not seen or recognized any earthly power above the nation's will, neither we will."

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu issued a message, saying FETÖ's attempted coup "attacked the nation's will and democracy."

"Their dark plans failed before dawn, took a real blow with the development and determination to rebuild the future of our country after that night," he added.

Soylu also added that Turkey has a say in the production of unmanned aerial globally and is able to defend its international rights in various issues from Eastern Mediterranean to Libya.

He underscored that Turkey, as a beacon of hope for the oppressed, is able to defend its rights against the status quo desired to be established on its southern border.

The Interior Ministry has carried out 135,916 operations since the defeated coup the as part of the fight against FETÖ, he noted.

While more than 312,000 suspects arrested, some 99,000 of them were remanded, he added.

 

suleyman soylu,

TURKEY Defeat of 2016 coup bid ‘source of pride’ for Turkish nation: President

Defeat of 2016 coup bid ‘source of pride’ for Turkish nation: President

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan ousts Boğaziçi University rector

    President Erdoğan ousts Boğaziçi University rector

  2. Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

    Turkey marks 5th anniversary of 2016 coup d’état attempt

  3. Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

    Big exodus from cities expected as Eid al-Adha holiday extended

  4. 'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

    'Without Turkey, won’t go even to heaven’

  5. Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

    Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener
Recommended
Turkey appoints 2 new deputy ministers

Turkey appoints 2 new deputy ministers
Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener

Turkey’s 13th president will be from Nation Alliance, says Akşener
CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church

CHP leader warns against provocations similar to disrespectful act at Istanbul church
MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance

MHP leader denies claims of fracture created in People’s Alliance
Opposition to choose presidential candidate jointly: CHP leader

Opposition to choose presidential candidate jointly: CHP leader
İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves

İYİ Party leader criticizes gov’t over privatization moves
WORLD US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

US to start evacuating some under-threat Afghan visa applicants

The United States this month will begin evacuating from Afghanistan applicants for special immigration visas whose lives are at risk because of work they did with the U.S. government as translators and in other roles.

ECONOMY New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

New printings of Turkish lira banknotes set for release

Newly printed 200 Turkish lira and 10 Turkish lira banknotes will go into circulation on July 16, ahead of next week’s Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said an official announcement.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Ligs 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish Süper Lig's 2020-21 fixtures unveiled

Turkish top-tier football league's 2020-21 fixtures were unveiled on July 13. 