Defeat of 2016 coup bid ‘source of pride’ for Turkish nation: President

ANKARA

The repulse of 2016 coup attempt in Turkey is “a common source of pride” for the nation, the country’s president said on July 15, marking the fifth anniversary of the defeated coup.

"The epic of July 15 is a common source of pride for all of us. The July 15; it is the victory of the nation, of the national will, of those who set their heart on democracy," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told a commemorative ceremony in parliament.

The Turkish leader said that no one has the right to downplay the glorious struggle of the nation on the night of the attempted coup by the FETÖ.

Erdoğan said that the July 15 was the day when justice won against oppression and the freedom against belittlement.

"The martyrs of July 15 are today's representatives of the struggle for right against vanity, oppression and blasphemy," he added.

Turkish officials on July 15 also marked the fifth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

On Twitter, Vice President Fuat Oktay wished Allah's mercy on people who died for preventing "this disgraceful assault during the treacherous coup attempt on July 15," and shared a video honoring those killed during the coup bid night.

He also quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's remarks: "We have not seen or recognized any earthly power above the nation's will, neither we will."

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu issued a message, saying FETÖ's attempted coup "attacked the nation's will and democracy."

"Their dark plans failed before dawn, took a real blow with the development and determination to rebuild the future of our country after that night," he added.

Soylu also added that Turkey has a say in the production of unmanned aerial globally and is able to defend its international rights in various issues from Eastern Mediterranean to Libya.

He underscored that Turkey, as a beacon of hope for the oppressed, is able to defend its rights against the status quo desired to be established on its southern border.

The Interior Ministry has carried out 135,916 operations since the defeated coup the as part of the fight against FETÖ, he noted.

While more than 312,000 suspects arrested, some 99,000 of them were remanded, he added.