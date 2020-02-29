Turkish official briefs US envoy on situation in Idlib

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels drive down a road near the town Taftanaz in northeastern Idlib province, on Feb. 28, 2020. (AFP Photo)

The Turkish deputy foreign minister briefed the top U.S. diplomat in the country on developments in the wake of Feb. 27's attack on Turkish troops by regime forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal met U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield in Ankara on Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

He shared details of actions taken after 34 Turkish troops were martyred by Assad regime forces, and conveyed Turkey’s expectations from the U.S. and NATO.

Moreover, ambassadors of the U.N. Security Council's Permanent Members and NATO allies Germany and Belgium were also given a briefing at the Foreign Ministry.