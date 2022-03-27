Turkish navy on alert against stray mines in Black Sea: Defense Minister

ANKARA

The Turkish Navy Forces and its mine-hunting vessels are on alert against stray naval mines potentially floating towards Turkish coasts and straits from the Black Sea, the defense minister has said, informing about an ongoing inquiry about the source of a mine that was defused over the weekend that reached the Bosphorus.

“There is inconsistent information about it [the stray mine]. We have been informed about stray naval mines in the region. Our friends are on alert. Everybody is on duty, including our mine-hunting vessels,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told private broadcaster CNN Türk on March 27 in an interview.

Akar’s statement followed after Turkish navy forces defused a stray naval mine floating in the Bosporus on March 26. There was no detailed information from where the mine came from, but experts suggested that it was an old version Russian naval mine.

“It’s been found out that it is an old mine; our investigation is ongoing. We have no clarity yet about to whom it belongs,” Akar stated.

Turkey temporarily suspended the marine traffic in the Bosphorus on Saturday, but it was later resumed after the mine was defused. “There is no negative situation in the Bosporus now,” Akar stated.

Russia’s main intelligence agency on March 21 said several hundred mines had drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports. “After the start of the Russian special military operation, Ukrainian naval forces had deployed barriers of mines around the ports of Odessa, Ochakov, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny,” the FSB security service said. The cables were cut due to storms, and some of them were floating freely in the western Black Sea, pushed along by wind and the currents, it added.

Ukraine, however, dismissed the claim, saying that it was disinformation aimed at closing off parts of the sea.

Turkey implements Montreux Convention

Akar recalled Turkey’s continued mediation between Russia and Ukraine for a ceasefire and evacuation of the civilians from the places where heavy clashes continue. “The situation is critical in Mariupol. We continue our contact with both the Russian and Ukrainian sides. Our president had a meeting with [French President Emmanuel] Macron in Brussels,” he said on a question about joint efforts of Turkey, Greece and France for the safe passage of civilians from the southern city of Mariupol, which is under siege by the Russian army.

On the Black Sea, Akar recalled that Turkey decided to implement the Montreux Convention after the war started on Feb. 24. “The calmness and stability in the Black Sea endure. We tell all our interlocutors that the Montreux Convention is to the benefit of all parties,” he suggested.

Akar also informed that there was no demand for passing a military vessel from the Turkish straits since Turkey activated the convention.

The 1936-dated Montreux Convention authorizes Turkey to restrict the use of the Turkish straits by the military vessels of the littoral countries in times of war. Turkey described the Russian invasion of Ukraine as war and announced that it will activate article 19 of the convention.