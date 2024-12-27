Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

ANKARA
Turkish municipal union to visit Syria to address needs of cities

A delegation from the Union of Municipalities of Türkiye (TBB) will soon embark on a visit to Syria to assess the needs of Syrian cities in the post-Assad era and foster avenues of collaboration, announced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who also chairs the union.

"As the TBB, we have decided to dispatch a delegation to Syria in the shortest possible time. The purpose is to evaluate the requirements of Syrian cities on-site, reestablish and anchor cooperation between the municipalities of both nations on a sustainable foundation and orchestrate the support of our member municipalities," İmamoğlu stated during an event in the capital Ankara on Dec. 27

“It is the perspective of Türkiye to envision a future Syria where stability and peace prevail.”

The TBB has committed to shouldering its share of responsibility during this process, both to safeguard Türkiye’s security and to facilitate the voluntary returns of Syrian refugees to their homeland, İmamoğlu said.

The decision to initiate this mission was reached collectively by all municipalities under the union, he said, adding that the delegation’s initial visit is expected to focus on the Syrian capital Damascus.

İmamoğlu emphasized that local governments in Türkiye stand ready to provide robust support at the highest level to aid Syria in its recovery and reconstruction endeavors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials

Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials

    Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials

  2. Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

    Türkiye allows DEM party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

  3. Pioneering Pakistani novelist Bapsi Sidhwa dead at 86

    Pioneering Pakistani novelist Bapsi Sidhwa dead at 86

  4. Arnica Art Land's exhibition awaits enthusiasts in Istanbul

    Arnica Art Land's exhibition awaits enthusiasts in Istanbul

  5. Smyrna theater set to shine once more after 1,500 years

    Smyrna theater set to shine once more after 1,500 years
Recommended
Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks

Saudi Arabia mulls purchase of 100 Turkish jets amid defense talks
Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense

Turkish, US defense chiefs discuss Syria, regional defense
Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria

Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Syria
Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany

Türkiye ‘condemns’ car attack at Christmas market in Germany
Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs discuss post-Assad Syria
Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria

Turkish, German FMs to discuss post-Assad Syria
WORLD Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials

Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials

An Israeli military raid targeting Hamas militants has forced a major hospital in northern Gaza out of service and led to the detention of its director, the WHO and health officials said Saturday.
ECONOMY Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Baykar acquires Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace

Italy has approved the sale of Piaggio Aerospace, the country’s aviation giant, to the Turkish unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) producer Baykar.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿