Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

  • June 23 2020 09:23:00

Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

ANKARA
Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

Short and feature-length Turkish movies will be introduced to international audiences at France’s prestigious Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's top annual events in the film industry, which will be held online this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the festival will kick off with a special collection of 53 movies and an online market section.

Although there will not be a movie competition this year, a total of 8,500 cinema professionals from 60 countries and 250 sales representatives will meet between June 22-26 during the online event.

Members of the international movie industry will have the opportunity to learn about a newly introduced movie assistance program for foreign movie producers in which up to 30% of their costs can be covered by the Turkish state.

In addition, long and short-length Turkish movies and documentaries, some of which are in the development stage, will be showcased in the international arena.

films,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

    Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

  2. Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

    Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

  3. Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

    Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

  4. Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

    Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, total cases over 188,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, total cases over 188,000
Recommended
Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans

Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans
Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus

Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus
Sagalassos welcomes visitors after outbreak

Sagalassos welcomes visitors after outbreak
Machu Picchu July reopening ruled out

Machu Picchu July reopening ruled out
Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice

Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice
Intl Migration Film Festival announces winners

Int'l Migration Film Festival announces winners
WORLD Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ’accelerating’

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ’accelerating’

Global coronavirus infections topped nine million as the World Health Organization warned the pandemic was accelerating and Saudi Arabia announced it would scale back the hajj Islamic pilgrimage next month.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $234 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $234 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $234 billion) at the end of May, according to official figures released on June 22.
SPORTS Trabzonspor drops two critical points for title race

Trabzonspor drops two critical points for title race

Trabzonspor dropped two critical points June 22 for the title race after they drew 2-2 with Aytemiz Alanyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash in Alanya.  