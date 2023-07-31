Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

ANKARA
The Defense Ministry on July 30 reported that 12 PKK/YPG terrorists have been neutralized in northern Syria during a military operation in the region.

According to the statement released by the ministry, the operation was launched in response to harassment fire from the terrorists in the Operation Euphrates Shield region. The term "neutralize" is commonly used by Turkish military and officials to indicate that the terrorists either surrendered, were killed or captured.

"Heroic Mehmetçik [Turkish soldiers] continues its fight against terrorists in Syria's north effectively and resolutely," the ministry tweeted.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The Turkish army launched a trio of operations - Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) - across the country’s border in northern Syria to “prevent the formation of a terror corridor” and “enable the peaceful settlement of residents.”

