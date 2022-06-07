Turkish MFA summons Italian ambassador over PKK demonstrations

ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned the Italian ambassador in Ankara, Giorgio Marrapodi, on June 6 over PKK demonstrations in Rome, diplomatic sources said.

“Despite the previous attempts of the Turkish Embassy in Rome, the Italian Ambassador to Ankara Giorgio Marrapodi was invited to the ministry today to express his dissatisfaction with the PKK demonstration in Rome on June 4, 2022, during which PKK symbols and photographs of the terrorist leader were publicly displayed,” said the sources.

Ankara expressed to him Turkey’s opinion on the issue and submitted its request, the sources added.

In the meeting, which Turkey’s “dissatisfaction with the PKK’s black propaganda spilling over into the public sphere, its activities under the guise of a non-governmental organization, and the granting of honorary citizenship to the terrorist by Italian municipalities,” was expressed, Ankara repeated its demand from the Italian government to prevent such acts of the terrorist organization and its supporters, said the sources.