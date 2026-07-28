Turkish-managed ship sinks off Odesa after Russian strike

KIEV

Smoke rises from the grain carrier Golden Leo under the Guinea-Bissau flag after Russian missile strike in the Black Sea close to Odesa, Ukraine, Sunday, July 19, 2026, local media reports. (AP Photo)

A Turkish-managed cargo ship sank off Ukraine’s Odesa coast on July 27, a week after a Russian missile attack killed 10 people aboard, Ukrainian authorities said.

The Guinea-Bissau-flagged “Golden Leo” was struck by three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles on July 19 as it left the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of corn, according to Ukraine’s Navy.

The attack caused extensive damage to the vessel’s hull and superstructure, leaving it unseaworthy, Ukraine’s Shipping Administration said. The ship remained afloat for a week before sinking. No crew members were aboard at the time.

Nine crew members and a Ukrainian maritime pilot were killed in the attack, while eight crew members were rescued.

The 17-member crew comprised Indian and Syrian nationals.

Shipping records cited by Reuters list Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd as the vessel’s registered owner and Friends Shipping Co. as its manager.

Friends Shipping lists an office in the southern Turkish province of Mersin.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said the vessel had loaded Ukrainian corn before leaving port and accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilian shipping and endangering maritime transport.

The incident came as Russia and Ukraine stepped up attacks on shipping and port infrastructure in the Black Sea.