Turkish man paraglides while sipping on coffee

  • July 13 2020 16:12:23

Turkish man paraglides while sipping on coffee

MUĞLA
Turkish man paraglides while sipping on coffee

A paragliding instructor in the Mediterranean resort town of Fethiye just took his business to new heights by drinking Turkish coffee and eating Turkish delight while paragliding in the air.

Taking the skies on a sofa and flying around watching TV in his slippers last week, paragliding pilot and instructor Hasan Kaval decided to turn his crazy idea into reality.

Kavala prepared a Turkish coffee by boiling water with a heater at the table he attached to a parachute while he was giving an interview to an Anadolu Agency reporter hundreds of meters above sea level.

The duo made a successful landing at BelceKızı Beach after half an hour of coffee drinking in the sky.

Noting that being in the air has become a passion for him, Kaval stated that he knows what to do before, during and after the flight.

“Face-to-face flight was also a different experience for me,” said Kaval, adding that he blazed a trail to introduce Mount Babadağ.

“The ones watching the videos convey that they want to come to Turkey and have this experience. Such beautiful feedbacks make us even happier,” he added.

Customizing a red leather sofa with a metal frame to which he attached a parachute and wheels, as well as a footstool and television, Kaval took to the skies on July 2 at Ölüdeniz (Blue Lagoon) in Fethiye.

Towering above the stunning Ölüdeniz or Blue Lagoon nestling on the coastline, the Mount Babadağ in Fethiye is considered one of the best sites in the world for paragliding.

MOST POPULAR

  1. What next after Hagia Sophia move?

    What next after Hagia Sophia move?

  2. Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

    Istanbul, Ankara still leading in severest virus cases

  3. Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

    Marmaris exempts elderly foreign tourists from curfew

  4. Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

    Istanbul mayor supports Hagia Sophia conversion move ‘as long as it benefits Turkey’

  5. Turkey stands with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia: Minister

    Turkey stands with Azerbaijan amid clashes with Armenia: Minister
Recommended
Turkeys Gaziantep excited over Hollywood star’s baklava comments

Turkey's Gaziantep excited over Hollywood star’s baklava comments

Ara Güler’s photos sold at online auction

Ara Güler’s photos sold at online auction
Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft

Look out, Mars: Here we come with a fleet of spacecraft
Elviss only grandson dies aged 27

Elvis's only grandson dies aged 27
Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens
Metropolitan Opera to host virtual concert series

Metropolitan Opera to host virtual concert series
WORLD Polands incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Duda wins presidential election

Poland's incumbent Andrzej Duda has won the presidential election, results from over 99% of polling stations show, with remaining uncounted votes unlikely to sway the final outcome, the National Electoral Commission said on July 13.
ECONOMY Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

Turkish economy sees total turnover up 12.5% in May

The Turkish economy's total turnover saw a monthly increase of 12.5% in May, the nation's statistical institute reported on July 13.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Anadolu Efes renews contract with German center Pleiss

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes on July 12 prolonged the contract of their German center, Tibor Pleiss, for at least two years.