Turkish-made hot air balloons attract orders from 11 countries

Turkish-made hot air balloons attract orders from 11 countries

ANKARA
Turkish-made hot air balloons attract orders from 11 countries

Turkish-made hot air balloons have gained international attention, with orders placed from 11 countries this year, Türkiye’s transport minister has announced.

“Turkish-made balloons, which carry thousands of tourists over Cappadocia every day, are now flying across different regions of the world. With our domestically produced balloons, we have strengthened both tourism and our country’s position as an exporter in aviation. This achievement is a tangible example of Türkiye’s aviation vision,” the Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said.

According to the minister, a total of 42 balloons have been exported to countries including Rwanda, Ghana, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Oman, Tanzania, South Korea, Japan, Mexico and Jordan.

Egypt accounted for the largest share with 23 balloons.

Turkish hot air balloons received type certification in 2019, officially recognizing them as the second civilian aircraft in Türkiye to receive such a certificate.

The first export occurred in 2020 to Rwanda, marking the first time a Turkish civilian aircraft was sold abroad.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

    Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

  2. Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

    Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

  3. Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

    Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

  4. NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

    NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

  5. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Recommended
Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit

Japan seeks defense cooperation with Türkiye during rare visit
Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem

Parliamentary panel holds fifth meeting on terrorism problem
NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8

NATO to hold 2026 summit at Beştepe on July 7-8
Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call

Erdoğan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace in phone call
Türkiye cracks down on illegal online betting, fraud

Türkiye cracks down on illegal online betting, fraud
Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary

Istanbul’s Kandilli Observatory opens doors to public on quake anniversary
WORLD Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Record number of mosquito-borne disease outbreaks in Europe: health agency

Europe has registered a record number of outbreaks of mosquito-borne illnesses such as chikungunya and West Nile virus this year, the EU health agency said Wednesday, saying climate change was contributing to a "new normal".
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿