Turkish, Libyan, Maltese ministers hold trilateral meeting

ANKARA

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on July 20 met with Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) Interior Minister Fethi Basaga and Maltese National Security and Interior Minister Byron Camilleri on July 20.

The three countries will continue cooperation to create peace in the region, said the Turkish minister.

“We have agreed on the cooperation between our countries will continue in the coming days for the peace in the region. I believe that these efforts we make, with the contribution to peace and stability in our region, will be an important model not only for us, but also for the whole world in the coming period,” Akar said in a press statement after the meeting.

The minister said they were pleased to see that the three countries “shared similar views on many issues.”

After having bilateral discussions, the three ministers had a trilateral meeting on issues regarding developments in the Mediterranean and made a statement.

The Libyan minister, for his part, said they discussed all steps to be taken to reach stability in the Mediterranean basin. “Supporting Libya’s stability is one of the most important points,” he said, stressing that especially cooperating with the legitimate government in Libya will help in this end.

“Haftar’s operation has impaired security across the region. This responsibility is not only under the responsibility of Haftar but also other countries that support it,” Basağa said. These countries need to stop supporting a project that is “not real” and “wrong” he said. “This plan only causes irregularity and death within the country,” Libyan minister stated.

The Maltese minister underlined that the parties should work to end the Mediterranean being one of the world’s deadliest migration routes. “Turkey, in this sense, notified us that it will give concrete and important support. We are grateful for the significant contribution of Turkey and the Libyan government,” Camilleri said.

Last week, Ankara hosted Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo as the riparian countries of the Mediterranean are taking sides over the implications of the Libyan conflict.

Libya lies on a major migration route to Europe as it grapples with civil war. Concerned with the irregular migrants arriving in the country, Malta reportedly has been in cooperation with the GNA over “illegal migration” problems.

Turkey is supporting the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.