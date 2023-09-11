Turkish, Kazakh FMs discuss anti-terror efforts

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Kazakh counterpart, Murat Nurtileu, have met in Astana to discuss strategies against the "common threat posed by the FETÖ terror organization."

"We know this terrorist organization very well, and we all need to be vigilant. We are ready to provide the necessary support in this regard," Fidan stated during a joint press conference on Sept. 11, referring to the group behind the 2016 failed coup in Türkiye.

The Turkish top diplomat also stressed the need to make Türkiye-Kazakhstan relations more beneficial, citing various global challenges as a backdrop. "There are many issues, from the situation in Afghanistan to the war in Ukraine. In this period, the importance of Türkiye-Kazakhstan cooperation is increasing day by day. We should draw strength from the trust provided by our brotherly bond," Fidan stated.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral and multilateral aspects of cooperation between the two countries.

"We have recorded a 60 percent increase in our trade volume. The $10 billion trade volume is no longer a very distant target. We are one of the biggest investors in Kazakhstan," Fidan noted.

Kazakhstan's role in contributing to the integration of the Turkic world was also acknowledged by the Turkish minister.

"Türkiye supports the territorial integrity of brotherly Kazakhstan... We follow [Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart] Tokayev's works and support them to the end," he added.

