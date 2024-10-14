Turkish, Jordanian top diplomats to discuss Middle East

ANKARA

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and Jordan will meet in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss the recent developments in the Middle East amid intensified attacks by Israel against Lebanon, which increase the fear of a further spread of the conflict to the region.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi will visit Ankara on Oct. 15, where he will be hosted by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Safadi will also attend an international conference on Palestina organized by the Turkish Presidency. The minister will attend a panel at the conference.

Apart from bilateral issues, the two ministers will assess the common steps to be taken for the peace and stability of the Middle East, during their talks, according to the diplomatic sources. Türkiye and Jordan are acting together on many international platforms over regional matters as their foreign ministers are both part of the Contact Group established by the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and the Arab League.

Fidan is expected to underline the importance of the continued dialogue between the two countries and to express Ankara’s satisfaction with the cooperation. Jordan’s support and engagement are playing an important role in ending Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and attacks on Lebanon, Ankara believes.

The two ministers will review Israel’s latest attacks on the U.N. forces in Lebanon at the expense of drawing worldwide condemnation.