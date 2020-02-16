Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

ISTANBUL

Turkish jets have neutralized eight PKK militants in an operation in northern Iraq, the country’s Defense Ministry announced on Feb. 15.



The militants were neutralized in the Hakurk region, with a senior member of the terror group among them, the ministry said on Twitter.



Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” to imply the militants in question surrendered, captured or killed.



PKK militants often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks in Turkey.



Meanwhile, a total of 450 people, allegedly linked to the PKK terror group, were detained over the weekend in operations in 37 provinces, the Interior Ministry announced on Feb. 15.



The ministry said in a statement that the police also seized rifles, pistols, bullets and documents and digital materials related to the terror group during the raids.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women and children.