Turkish jets destroy targets in northern Iraq

  • July 04 2020 11:20:00

Turkish jets destroy targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish jets destroy targets in northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed PKK/YPG terror targets on July 3 in northern Iraq.  

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said two F-16s destroyed detected terror targets in the Avaşin and Basyan regions. 

“Eagles of the skies are always on duty. Mission has been successfully completed,” it said.

The ministry shared footage that showed the moment of the air operation.

Turkey neutralizes 3 terrorists

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on July 4. 

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also seized as part of ongoing Operation Claw-Tiger, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

    Turkey may consider withdrawing from Istanbul Convention: AKP official

  2. Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

    Criticisms of Hagia Sophia status attack on Turkish sovereignty: Erdoğan

  3. More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

    More than half of cases in Turkey are in Istanbul: Report

  4. Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

    Turkish Cypriot ghost town nearly reopened: Official

  5. At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya

    At least four dead, dozens injured after fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya
Recommended
Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Serbia

Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical aid to Serbia
Ankara decries Egypt’s condemnation of anti-terror ops

Ankara decries Egypt’s condemnation of anti-terror ops
Turkish team to send mini satellite into space

Turkish team to send mini satellite into space
Schools to reopen at August-end

Schools to reopen at August-end

Turkey included in UK, Hungarys list of safe countries: FM

Turkey included in UK, Hungary's list of safe countries: FM
Turkish court releases 5 in ex-Nissan CEO escape trial

Turkish court releases 5 in ex-Nissan CEO escape trial

WORLD Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew ’bewildered’ after Maxwell arrest

Prince Andrew is "bewildered" by claims he is stonewalling a U.S. investigation into the alleged sex trafficking of minors by British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, his legal team said on July 4. 
ECONOMY EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

EU sanctions members for non-refunding plane tickets

The European Commission launched an infringement procedure on July 2 against 10 member states for breaking EU law on air passenger rights.
SPORTS Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Galatasaray will host Trabzonspor on July 5 in a crucial weekend for the Turkish Süper Lig title race.