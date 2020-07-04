Turkish jets destroy targets in northern Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish jets destroyed PKK/YPG terror targets on July 3 in northern Iraq.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said two F-16s destroyed detected terror targets in the Avaşin and Basyan regions.

“Eagles of the skies are always on duty. Mission has been successfully completed,” it said.

The ministry shared footage that showed the moment of the air operation.

Turkey neutralizes 3 terrorists

Turkish security forces “neutralized” at least three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on July 4.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also seized as part of ongoing Operation Claw-Tiger, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.