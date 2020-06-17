Turkish, Japanese students meet in online seminar

  • June 17 2020 09:27:22

ÇANKIRI- Anadolu Agency
Turkish and Japanese students spoke about cultural values during an online seminar held on June 16.   

Japanese Ambassador Akio Miyajima also attended the seminar, which was promoted by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Turkish-Japanese Foundation.

Miyajima talked about the intimate relationship between Turks and Japanese and asked the students to get to know each other better.

During the seminar, the Turkish and Japanese students introduced their countries and their famous places, meals, festivals and important people.

