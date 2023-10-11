Turkish, Italian team to start works on leaning minaret

Turkish, Italian team to start works on leaning minaret

SİVAS
Turkish, Italian team to start works on leaning minaret

A team of Turkish and Italian scientists is set to undertake a fortification project for a historical mosque's minaret, known for its resemblance to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The Sivas Grand Mosque, dating back to the 12th century and featuring a minaret with a 117-centimeter lean, has been under examination, revealing that while the progression of the tilt, which had been intensifying over the years, has halted in the last five years, the threat of collapse remains.

As a result of examinations carried out in Sivas Grand Mosque, experts stated that while the progression of the tilts, which intensified over the years, has halted in the last five years, the threat of collapse remains.

In a bid to prevent the minaret from collapsing, a method will be used for the first time in Türkiye when the relevant boards approve the projects.

Under the supervision of Turkish and Italian scientists, eight 40-meter-long steel piles will be inserted inside the minaret.

Official Cemal Karaca stated that the restoration and reinforcement project is ready, and once approved by the authorities, the team will commence work within two months.

Furthermore, a team of local historians in the region has discovered previously unnoticed inscriptions on the minaret during their recent examinations, Karaca said, adding these inscriptions will be deciphered and shared with the public in the near future.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico
LATEST NEWS

  1. Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

    Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

  2. 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

    6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Afghanistan where earlier quake killed over 2,000

  3. Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

    Palestinians scramble for safety as Israel pounds sealed-off Gaza Strip 

  4. US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

    US deployment to region could lead to massacres: Erdoğan

  5. Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

    Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes
Recommended
Atatürk bust taken down after public backlash

Atatürk bust taken down after public backlash
Research to be initiated on İzmir’s Quarantine Island

Research to be initiated on İzmir’s Quarantine Island
Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse

Yalova governor unveils career journey as former nurse
Georadar study to uncover mysteries of ancient tumulus

Georadar study to uncover mysteries of ancient tumulus
2,000-year-old bronze coins unearthed in Çanakkale

2,000-year-old bronze coins unearthed in Çanakkale
Monument built for martyrs in southeast Türkiye

Monument built for martyrs in southeast Türkiye 
WORLD Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia leaves at least one dead in Mexico

Hurricane Lidia slammed into Mexico's Pacific coast as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm Tuesday, causing flooding, blocked roads, fallen trees and at least one death, officials said.

ECONOMY Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

Ministry issues fines for excessive home price hikes

The Trade Ministry has fined over 500 individuals some 55 million Turkish Liras ($2 million) for posting ads for their properties with high asking prices on real estate platforms, as it violates competition.
SPORTS Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye cheers receiving Euro 2032 co-hosting rights

Türkiye said Tuesday it cherished the chance to co-host the Euro 2032 tournament with what it called "friendly country" Italy.