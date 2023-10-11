Turkish, Italian team to start works on leaning minaret

SİVAS

A team of Turkish and Italian scientists is set to undertake a fortification project for a historical mosque's minaret, known for its resemblance to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The Sivas Grand Mosque, dating back to the 12th century and featuring a minaret with a 117-centimeter lean, has been under examination, revealing that while the progression of the tilt, which had been intensifying over the years, has halted in the last five years, the threat of collapse remains.

As a result of examinations carried out in Sivas Grand Mosque, experts stated that while the progression of the tilts, which intensified over the years, has halted in the last five years, the threat of collapse remains.

In a bid to prevent the minaret from collapsing, a method will be used for the first time in Türkiye when the relevant boards approve the projects.

Under the supervision of Turkish and Italian scientists, eight 40-meter-long steel piles will be inserted inside the minaret.

Official Cemal Karaca stated that the restoration and reinforcement project is ready, and once approved by the authorities, the team will commence work within two months.

Furthermore, a team of local historians in the region has discovered previously unnoticed inscriptions on the minaret during their recent examinations, Karaca said, adding these inscriptions will be deciphered and shared with the public in the near future.