Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan exceed $1.4 bln, envoy says

ISTANBUL

Turkish investments in Kyrgyzstan have exceeded $1.4 billion, Türkiye’s ambassador to Bishkek said Sunday, describing stronger cooperation between the two nations as a “special and honorable duty.”

About 350 Turkish companies are operating in Kyrgyzstan across sectors including mining, tourism, energy, construction and transportation, Ambassador Mustafa Kemal Okem told reporters at a breakfast meeting with journalists in the Kyrgyz capital.

“Recently, Turkish companies have undertaken significant projects in areas such as energy and construction. We hope to see more Turkish companies participate in projects in Kyrgyzstan,” he said, emphasizing that Turkish investments span all regions of the Central Asian country.

Okem said the new bilateral trade target, set at the presidential level, is $5 billion. Trade volume between the two countries rose about 5% in 2024 from the previous year to reach $1.546 billion, he added. As of July 2025, trade stood at about $829 million.

The envoy highlighted Türkiye’s Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), which has implemented more than 1,000 projects in Kyrgyzstan to date with a total budget of $88 million. “We are launching our projects at the request of Kyrgyzstan,” he said, stressing Türkiye’s policy of working with local institutions at every stage.

The diplomat called for greater local participation, stating that this collaborative approach has always been their practice, and expressed his gratitude to the Kyrgyz government and institutions for their cooperation.

He also underscored the role of the Kyrgyzstan-Türkiye Manas University, jointly founded in 1995. The university offers free education for Kyrgyz students and opened a medical faculty in 2025, admitting its first 37 students this year.

“The new medical faculty will eventually contribute to Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system,” Okem said. He also noted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, school students continued their studies through the university’s MANAS TV channel.

The ambassador announced a new “Kyrgyz Stars Scholarship” to fund top Kyrgyz students to study in Türkiye, calling education a cornerstone of bilateral ties.