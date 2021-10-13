Turkish intelligence helps Iraq to capture senior ISIL leader: Sources

BAGHDAD

Turkish intelligence helped Iraq capture a senior ISIL leader who had been hiding out in northwestern Syria, three security sources said on Oct. 12, in an operation that points to closer cooperation against remnants of the jihadist group.

Iraq announced on Monday that its security forces had captured Sami Jasim, an Iraqi national, in what it described as "a special operation outside the borders". It did not give details on when or where he was seized.

Jasim is one of the most senior ISIL leaders to be taken alive. He was a deputy to ISIL's founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed during a U.S. raid in 2019 in Syria's northwest, and a close aide to its current leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, the Iraqi government said.

A senior regional security source and two Iraqi security sources told Reuters that Jasim had been in northwestern Syria

and that Turkish intelligence had been key to his capture. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were discussing covert operations.

Officials in the Iraqi and Turkish governments declined to comment on the sources' accounts of Jasim's capture.

Closer cooperation between Iraq, from where many ISIL leaders came, and Turkey, which has influence in northern Syria, could help tighten the noose on remnants of the jihadist group, even after the U.S. military has reduced its presence in the region.

Northwestern Syria is the last major bastion of insurgents who have been fighting Damascus. Turkey holds big sway in the area having sent in troops in a series of operations beginning in 2016, and also backs some of the rebels there who are fighting President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

The senior regional security source said Jasim was in northwestern Syria when he was caught with help from local security forces - an apparent reference to Syrian rebels. The two Iraqi sources said he was detained in Turkey shortly after being lured over the border.

One of the Iraqi sources said Iraqi intelligence agents had been tracking Jasim for months. Information from an Islamic

State prisoner detained last year had contributed to his capture, the second Iraqi security source said.

The sources declined to give further details including when Jasim was captured, saying this would risk future operations.

His capture could yield significant intelligence about the remnants of the ISIL which was driven from its

cross-border "caliphate" in Syria and Iraq years ago but still carries out attacks in both countries.

Jasim had been flown to Iraq from Turkey in a military plane, the two Iraqi security sources and an Iraqi military source close to the Iraqi military aviation service said.

One of the Iraqi sources shared a photo they said showed Jasim being brought to Iraq on the plane. It showed a person in a yellow jumpsuit, their face covered, being escorted from the plane by Iraqi security personnel in balaclavas. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the image.

Asked by Reuters on Monday about Jasim's capture, the U.S.-led coalition said it would not comment on specific operations but applauded Iraqi forces that "regularly lead and conduct destructive blows to the remnants" of Islamic State.

According to the website of the U.S. Department of State's counter-terrorism rewards programme, Rewards for Justice, Jasim has been "instrumental in managing finances for ISIS's terrorist operations". The United States had offered $5 million for information on Jasim.

"The Iraqis will be trying to ascertain as much as they can about the networks and links he had in Iraq and across borders.