Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

ANKARA
Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

Intelligence shared by Turkish authorities with Russia prevented a second attack planned by the ISIL-K terrorist organization following its deadly assault on a concert hall in Moscow in March, daily Hürriyet has reported.

According to a report published in daily Hürriyet on June 18, ISIL-K planned a second assault after perpetrating a devastating attack on a Moscow concert hall that resulted in 139 fatalities in late March.

ISIL-K, or ISIL-Khorasan, named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

The intended target of this second assault was a bustling shopping center situated in the heart of the city, the daily said.

As part of the investigation into the deadly assault on Istanbul's Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer on Jan. 28, which heightened Ankara’s vigilance against the organization’s operatives, captured militants had disclosed plans for another attack in Russia.

This intelligence, subsequently shared with Russian authorities, facilitated the prevention of the planned shopping mall attack in Moscow, according to the report.

According to the Turkish authorities, this faction of ISIL, having been defeated in Syria and Iraq, has relocated to Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The terrorist group has been exploiting Tajiks for recruitment purposes, the daily said.

In April, Türkiye announced the abolishment of visa exemption for citizens of Tajikistan, following recent security concerns linked to international incidents involving Tajik nationals.

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

    Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

  2. Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

    Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

  3. Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

    Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

  4. Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

    Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

  5. Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain

    Landslides kill nine as Bangladesh lashed by rain
Recommended
Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

Turkish writer, son involved in fatal Istanbul crash faces US court

Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones

Aerial corridors to be created for amateur UAVs, drones
Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target

Türkiye hits NATO defense spending target
AKP renews communication strategy to avoid blind spots

AKP renews communication strategy to avoid 'blind spots'
Türkiye to create digital maps of water bodies

Türkiye to create digital maps of water bodies
People flock to Istanbul touristic areas on last day of Eid

People flock to Istanbul touristic areas on last day of Eid
Turkish kebab leads the way in EURO 2024 food survey

Turkish kebab leads the way in EURO 2024 food survey
WORLD Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy coastguard recovers six bodies after shipwreck

Italy's coastguard said Wednesday it had recovered six bodies after a migrant boat sank this week off the southern coast with more than 60 people reported missing, including many children.

ECONOMY UK inflation slows to central banks 2 pct target

UK inflation slows to central bank's 2 pct target

British inflation slowed in May to the central bank's two-percent target, official data showed on Wednesday, boosting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's struggling election campaign.

SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿