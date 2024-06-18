Turkish intel thwarts planned ISIL-K attack in Russia: Report

ANKARA

Intelligence shared by Turkish authorities with Russia prevented a second attack planned by the ISIL-K terrorist organization following its deadly assault on a concert hall in Moscow in March, daily Hürriyet has reported.

According to a report published in daily Hürriyet on June 18, ISIL-K planned a second assault after perpetrating a devastating attack on a Moscow concert hall that resulted in 139 fatalities in late March.

ISIL-K, or ISIL-Khorasan, named after an old term for the region that included parts of Iran, Turkmenistan and Afghanistan, emerged in eastern Afghanistan in late 2014 and quickly established a reputation for extreme brutality.

The intended target of this second assault was a bustling shopping center situated in the heart of the city, the daily said.

As part of the investigation into the deadly assault on Istanbul's Santa Maria Church in Sarıyer on Jan. 28, which heightened Ankara’s vigilance against the organization’s operatives, captured militants had disclosed plans for another attack in Russia.

This intelligence, subsequently shared with Russian authorities, facilitated the prevention of the planned shopping mall attack in Moscow, according to the report.

According to the Turkish authorities, this faction of ISIL, having been defeated in Syria and Iraq, has relocated to Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The terrorist group has been exploiting Tajiks for recruitment purposes, the daily said.

In April, Türkiye announced the abolishment of visa exemption for citizens of Tajikistan, following recent security concerns linked to international incidents involving Tajik nationals.