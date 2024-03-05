Turkish intel, police nab 7 over spying for Mossad

ISTANBUL

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and Istanbul police have detained seven suspects, including a private detective, over allegedly selling information to the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad.

Security sources revealed on March 5 that one of those detained was Hamza Turhan Ayberk, a former public servant who has been recently working as a private detective and appearing on some TV shows.

The investigation revealed that Mossad contacted Ayberk's through one of its agents codenamed "Victoria” and the private detective formed a team of public officials to provide information to the Israeli unit.

Receiving training from Mossad in Belgrade in 2019, he initially undertook simple tasks for the Israeli secret service, according to sources.

He used encrypted communication apps under Mossad's guidance and received payments in cryptocurrency to avoid detection in official records.

Besides leaking information, Ayberk also engaged in threats and surveillance, placing tracking devices on the vehicles of his targets and providing their real-time locations to Mossad.

Since the beginning of the year, Turkish intelligence and police have detained dozens of suspects over allegations of selling information, particularly targeting foreigners residing in the country, to Mossad. Among the suspects, some were reported to have provided Mossad with information about the residences of Palestinians living in Türkiye, as well as images from touristic and crowded areas in the country.

Last December, the head of Israel’s domestic security agency, Shin Bet, said in an audio recording that his organization is prepared to destroy Hamas “in every place,” including in Türkiye, Lebanon and Qatar. Turkish sources warned such an action would result in serious consequences.