Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/KCK terrorist

ANKARA

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior member operating within the youth structure of the PKK/KCK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

According to information released by security sources to the media on March 19, Turkish intelligence determined that Rojda Bilen, codenamed Bişeng Brüsk, engaged in activities on behalf of the terrorist organization in the Pencevin region on the Iranian border in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah countryside.

Bilen was actively involved in the terrorist group’s youth structure and held primary responsibility for the activities of female terrorists, sources said.

Following the pinpointing of Bilen's location, the MİT launched a cross-border counterterror operation and “neutralized” the terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Sources indicated that Bilen is responsible for identifying and incentivizing young recruits, manipulating them through ideological propaganda and issuing operational directives to young members.

Bilen joined the terror group in 2011 and was sought for "being a member of an armed terrorist organization." She was in the "blue" category of wanted terrorists - the second-highest category - the sources added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU.