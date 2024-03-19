Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/KCK terrorist

Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/KCK terrorist

ANKARA
Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/KCK terrorist

The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) has “neutralized” a senior member operating within the youth structure of the PKK/KCK terrorist group in northern Iraq.

According to information released by security sources to the media on March 19, Turkish intelligence determined that Rojda Bilen, codenamed Bişeng Brüsk, engaged in activities on behalf of the terrorist organization in the Pencevin region on the Iranian border in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah countryside.

Bilen was actively involved in the terrorist group’s youth structure and held primary responsibility for the activities of female terrorists, sources said.

Following the pinpointing of Bilen's location, the MİT launched a cross-border counterterror operation and “neutralized” the terrorists.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Sources indicated that Bilen is responsible for identifying and incentivizing young recruits, manipulating them through ideological propaganda and issuing operational directives to young members.

Bilen joined the terror group in 2011 and was sought for "being a member of an armed terrorist organization." She was in the "blue" category of wanted terrorists - the second-highest category - the sources added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU.

 

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

    Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

  2. Israel begins Rafah aggression: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

    Israel begins Rafah aggression: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

  3. NATO chief urges Armenia, Azerbaijan peace deal

    NATO chief urges Armenia, Azerbaijan peace deal

  4. US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail

    US defence chief says Washington will not let Ukraine fail

  5. Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/KCK terrorist

    Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK/KCK terrorist
Recommended
Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq
Ankara, Baghdad mull to sign a framework agreement during Erdoğan’s visit to Iraq

Ankara, Baghdad mull to sign a framework agreement during Erdoğan’s visit to Iraq
Spotlight on donations to political parties

Spotlight on donations to political parties
Erdoğan says Türkiye ready to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Erdoğan says Türkiye ready to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks
75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul

75 detained at Nevruz event in Istanbul
Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win

Erdoğan congratulates Putin on reelection win
WORLD Israel begins Rafah aggression: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

Israel begins Rafah aggression: Palestinian Foreign Ministry

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has announced that the Israeli army has begun its aggression on Rafah and launched airstrikes in the southern Gaza city without any prior notice or “waiting for permission from anyone.”
ECONOMY Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Carbon roadmap to help green transition, says minister

Türkiye’s carbon roadmap, designed to help the country meet its net-zero target by 2053, will be a milestone in green transition in key industries, such as steel and cement, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe ‘considering’ withdrawal from Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe will consider withdrawing from the Turkish topflight after some of the club’s players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans following a road victory over the weekend, the Süper Lig club has said.
﻿