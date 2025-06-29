Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

ISTANBUL
Turkish intel chief talks Gaza truce with senior Hamas leader

Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın met senior Hamas leaders on Sunday for talks on Gaza's humanitarian tragedy and efforts to reach a ceasefire, state news agency Anadolu reported.

Kalın held talks with Mohammad Darwish, head of the political council of Hamas that rules Gaza, and his delegation at an undisclosed location, Anadolu said, citing security sources.

They discussed the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and Türkiye's efforts to end the war and "ensure the immediate passage of aid" to the territory.

They also spoke of "the need to reach a consensus among Palestinian groups during this critical period... [and] the steps to be taken to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," the sources said.

The meeting came after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced optimism about a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, saying Friday it could happen "within the next week."

Mediators have engaged in months of negotiations aimed at ending 20 months of war in Gaza, where Israel stopped all food entering over two months ago, leading to warnings of famine.

It has since allowed a resumption of food deliveries through the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation involving U.S. security contractors, with Israeli troops at the periphery.

Witnesses and Gaza officials have reported multiple instances of Palestinians being killed while trying to get aid.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

    Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

  2. ICC hit with cyber security attack

    ICC hit with cyber security attack

  3. 2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

    2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

  4. AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

    AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

  5. Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

    Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children
Recommended
2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces
AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension
Türkiyes foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children
Court adjourns CHP convention case to September

Court adjourns CHP convention case to September
Türkiye, UK aim to deepen defense, trade ties

Türkiye, UK aim to deepen defense, trade ties
Erdoğan vows to cut Inflation to 20 pct by years end

Erdoğan vows to cut Inflation to 20 pct by year's end
Gazi Race once again blends rivalry, elegance in 99th edition

Gazi Race once again blends rivalry, elegance in 99th edition
WORLD Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on June 30 afternoon to terminate the U.S.' sanctions program on Syria, according to the White House.
ECONOMY Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Oil prices slumped more than 12 percent last week, snapping a three-week rally, with analysts expecting prices to stabilize around the $60 range in the near term.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿