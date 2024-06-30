Turkish intel chief meets Haniyeh amid Gaza war

Turkish intel chief meets Haniyeh amid Gaza war

ANKARA
Turkish intel chief meets Haniyeh amid Gaza war

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head Ibrahim Kalin has reportedly met with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations, potential steps toward a lasting truce, hostage exchanges and the delivery of humanitarian aid, Turkish media reported on June 29.

Kalın also offered condolences for the loss of Haniyeh's sister, who was killed in an Israeli attack, affirming "Türkiye's support for the Palestinian people."

Details regarding the location and specifics of the meeting were not disclosed.

The engagement follows Kalın's meeting with Haniyeh and his delegation in the Qatari capital Doha in May.

Earlier, Haniyeh met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul to discuss the war.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other officials, the talks addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Haniyeh has also held talks with various Turkish political leaders during his visit.

ibrahim kalın, MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

    Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

  3. Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

    Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

  4. Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

    Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

  5. Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

    Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
Recommended
Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza wars spillover risk

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss Gaza war's spillover risk
Fidan to attend trilateral meet with Bosnian, Croatian counterparts

Fidan to attend trilateral meet with Bosnian, Croatian counterparts
Erdoğan responds positively to Assads call for better ties

Erdoğan responds positively to Assad's call for better ties
Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s EU bid as strategic goal

Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s EU bid as 'strategic goal'
Erdoğan accuses Israel of spreading war to Lebanon

Erdoğan accuses Israel of 'spreading war' to Lebanon
Türkiye congratulates Rutte as new NATO chief

Türkiye congratulates Rutte as new NATO chief
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿