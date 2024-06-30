Turkish intel chief meets Haniyeh amid Gaza war

ANKARA

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head Ibrahim Kalin has reportedly met with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in ceasefire negotiations, potential steps toward a lasting truce, hostage exchanges and the delivery of humanitarian aid, Turkish media reported on June 29.

Kalın also offered condolences for the loss of Haniyeh's sister, who was killed in an Israeli attack, affirming "Türkiye's support for the Palestinian people."

Details regarding the location and specifics of the meeting were not disclosed.

The engagement follows Kalın's meeting with Haniyeh and his delegation in the Qatari capital Doha in May.

Earlier, Haniyeh met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Istanbul to discuss the war.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and other officials, the talks addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Haniyeh has also held talks with various Turkish political leaders during his visit.