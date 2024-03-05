Turkish intel chief in Washington for talks

ANKARA
The head National Intelligence Organization (MİT) İbrahim Kalın went to the United States to hold talks with his counterpart, William Burns who is chairing the Central Intelligence Agency of the U.S.

According to sources, along with Burns, Kalın will also meet senior officials from the White House, State Department and Congress.

He will discuss a wide variety of issues, including bilateral relations and the fight against terrorism, including the PKK, FETÖ and ISIL terrorist organizations, sources said. The developments in Iraq and Syria, especially in the context of combatting terrorism, and the cessation of armed conflict in Gaza through negotiations will be on Kalın’s agenda.

The Turkish intelligence chief will also assess the recent developments in the Russian occupation of Ukraine as well as in the south Caucasus with his American counterparts.

Kalın’s visit to Washington comes only days before Türkiye and the U.S. will hold the Strategic Mechanism meetings at the foreign minister level. This is the first announced trip by Kalın to the United States after he was appointed MİT chief in June 2023.

