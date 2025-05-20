Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

ANKARA
Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın held a series of meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his foreign minister and spy chief in Syria, Turkish security sources said on May 20.

Kalın met with Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein Al-Salamah during his visit to Syria on May 19, the sources announced.

The talks focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Syria, with an emphasis on the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political stability, the sources informed the Turkish media.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to stand by Syria under all circumstances, the statement said.

Among the key topics discussed were the disarmament and integration of all armed groups, including the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, into the new Syrian army, as well as issues concerning border security and the transfer of control over prisons and camps housing ISIL members.

Within the context of regional developments, the talks also addressed Israel’s airstrikes and violations of Syrian airspace, as well as the need to lift all sanctions imposed on Syria, the sources stated.

Discussions also covered the ongoing fight against ISIL and the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The meeting came before a scheduled working group session between Türkiye and the United States on Syria, to be held in Washington on May 20, as part of ongoing efforts to align priorities and enhance cooperation in the country.

 

MIT,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister
LATEST NEWS

  1. Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

    Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

  2. Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

    Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

  3. Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

    Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

  4. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

  5. Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia

    Iran lawmakers ratify partnership treaty with Russia
Recommended
New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law

New penalties proposed in overhaul of wholesale market law
Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches

Türkiye ranks third globally in number of Blue Flag beaches
Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir

Japanese archaeologist, who dedicated his life to Anatolia, dies in Kırşehir
Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus

Erdoğan says Turkic world ‘incomplete’ without Turkish Cyprus
Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces

Authorities detain 298 ISIL suspects in 47 provinces
Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time

Elite British school grants scholarships to non-citizens for first time
Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future

Türkiye, US say committed to jointly working for Syria’s future
WORLD Erdoğan: Gaza crisis worst disaster of modern times

Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has described Israel's siege in Gaza as “worst humanitarian disaster of modern times,” criticizing the lack of aid reaching civilians.
ECONOMY Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Türkiye is planning to supply Turkish Cyprus with electricity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that Greek Cyprus could also benefit from this.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿