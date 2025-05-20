Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

ANKARA

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın held a series of meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and his foreign minister and spy chief in Syria, Turkish security sources said on May 20.

Kalın met with Sharaa, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and intelligence chief Hussein Al-Salamah during his visit to Syria on May 19, the sources announced.

The talks focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Syria, with an emphasis on the importance of Syria’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and political stability, the sources informed the Turkish media.

Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to stand by Syria under all circumstances, the statement said.

Among the key topics discussed were the disarmament and integration of all armed groups, including the PKK/YPG terrorist organization, into the new Syrian army, as well as issues concerning border security and the transfer of control over prisons and camps housing ISIL members.

Within the context of regional developments, the talks also addressed Israel’s airstrikes and violations of Syrian airspace, as well as the need to lift all sanctions imposed on Syria, the sources stated.

Discussions also covered the ongoing fight against ISIL and the voluntary and safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

The meeting came before a scheduled working group session between Türkiye and the United States on Syria, to be held in Washington on May 20, as part of ongoing efforts to align priorities and enhance cooperation in the country.