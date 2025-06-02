Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

ANKARA

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MİT) head İbrahim Kalın held a phone conversation on June 1 with Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy chief of Hamas’ political bureau.

Kalın and Hayya reviewed the progress made in the ceasefire talks, state-run Anadolu Agency reported. The discussions highlighted efforts to ensure the immediate passage of humanitarian aid and to halt the ongoing violence and destruction in Gaza.

Kalın conveyed Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and emphasized the urgent need for a prisoner exchange and a permanent ceasefire.

The importance of continued negotiations mediated by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt was underscored by the intelligence chief, alongside calls for the international community to increase pressure on Israel to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The latest efforts at ceasefire talks appeared to stumble over the weekend when Hamas said it had sought amendments to a U.S. ceasefire proposal that Israel had approved.