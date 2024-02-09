Turkish intel aids in capture of PKK member in Syria

ANKARA

The Turkish intelligence agency MİT has played a pivotal role in the capture of PKK terrorist Ahmet Al Hac Ömer, who was allegedly planning an attack against Turkish troops in regions controlled by the Turkish army in Syria.

MİT's efforts revealed that Ömer, a Syrian national associated with the PKK's intelligence structure, was gearing up for hostile actions within territories under the control of Turkish forces in Syria.

Leveraging intelligence provided by MİT, the Syrian National Army and military police aligned with the interim government successfully apprehended Ömer. A subsequent search of his residence yielded a remote-controlled handmade explosive device, crafted for use in assassinations and bomb attacks.

MİT's investigations uncovered that Ömer had received specialized training from the PKK in the deployment of explosive devices and conducting assassinations. Furthermore, the agency revealed that he had been involved in transporting explosives to the town of Manbij on multiple occasions in recent years.

The apprehension of Ömer comes in the wake of recent attacks by the PKK in northern Iraq, resulting in the tragic loss of 21 Turkish troops. In response, Türkiye retaliated by targeting PKK hideouts and other facilities in both Iraq and Syria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.