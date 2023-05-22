Turkish House in New York attacked

NEW YORK

The Turkish House building in New York, which hosts the Permanent Mission of Türkiye to the United Nations and the Consulate General, came under attack on May 22, as an unknown assailant carrying an iron stick smashed multiple windows of the building.

The attack was reported at around 3:15 a.m. on the East Side of Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

Turkish citizens living in the U.S. have been voting in the attacked building for the runoff since May 20.

No arrests were immediately made, while the U.S. police sealed off the entrance of the Turkish House building.

New York Police Service Community Coordinator Erhan Yıldırım stated that the attack might have been carried out by more than one assailant.

The building is monitored by security cameras 24 hours a day, Yıldırım underlined.