  • April 01 2020 09:46:44

RAMALLAH- Anadolu Agency
Turkish hospital opens in Gaza Strip

The Palestine-Turkey Friendship Hospital in Gaza began operating as part of efforts to curb the novel coronavirus, Palestine’s government said March 31.

Palestinian government spokesman Ibrahim Melhim said President Mahmoud Abbas and his Turkish counterpart,

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, agreed during a telephone call to start operations at the hospital.

Melhim expressed Palestine's gratitude for Turkey's continuous efforts to support Palestine.

Funded by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), the construction of the 180-bed hospital was completed in 2017.

Palestinian authorities confirmed 117 virus cases, including 10 in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza's health system has been delimitated by Israel's 13-year blockade amid a severe shortage of medicines and equipment.

