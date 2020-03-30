Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

  • March 30 2020 16:17:00

ISTANBUL - Anadolu Agency
İHA Photo

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.

"Although his test was still positive, Terim can continue the rest of his treatment at home with improvement in his clinical reports," Liv Hospital said on Twitter.

Terim, 66, had announced on March 23 that he tested positive for the virus.

Turkey has so far reported 132 deaths from coronavirus and confirmed more than 9,200 cases.

