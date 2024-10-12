Turkish hammams see revival as youth, tourists embrace tradition

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Hammams are experiencing a resurgence in Istanbul, becoming a favorite of both tourists and locals trying to reconnect with their traditions, experts on the Turkish bathhouses have said.

“The last 15 years or so, I see that there’s a huge uprise again, especially among the young people,” said Elizabet Kurumlu, an Istanbul-based hammam expert and guide.

As the sun gently warms Sultanahmet Square, its rays first dance on the dome of the Hagia Sophia before guiding visitors to the historical Hürrem Sultan Hammam, tucked away in a corner of Istanbul’s Sultanahmet Square.

Standing before the main entrance of the hammam, or bathhouse, one is greeted by a classical example of Ottoman architecture. It was designed by Mimar Sinan, or Sinan the Architect, at the request of Hürrem Sultan, the wife of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, in the 16th century. Despite the passage of centuries, its modest charm, arched windows and iconic dome remain as impressive as ever.

With the soft glow of marble, the embrace of warm steam and the rhythmic splash of water, for centuries, the Turkish hammam was the heart of cleansing, relaxation and social life.

But after years of decline during modern times, this tradition is making a stylish comeback as young people rediscover age-old bathing rituals.

“It all started with the henna parties,” Kurumlu explained. “Young girls want to get the henna parties, this is like our bridal party in Türkiye … You come to a hammam and you have your hand dyed with a henna. It’s a very old tradition, and I see that now, it’s back on the scene.”

Nihat Katipzadeler, a board member of Hürrem Sultan Hammam, highlighted the role of social media in amplifying the Turkish bath experience. “Young people have started to see content about Turkish baths more frequently on social media platforms due to social media and digitalization,” he said.

“Tourists and local hosts sharing hammam experiences on platforms like Instagram and YouTube are helping this culture reach a wider audience.”

He added that young people, in particular, are increasingly interested in connecting with their cultural heritage. “Hammams, which are an important part of Turkish culture, have started to gain renewed interest as a part of this heritage. Young people prefer to go to baths to take care of their cultural heritage and experience it.”

Tourists to Türkiye are also attracted to this age-old tradition. “All the hammams are definitely full,” Kurumlu observed, referencing not only well-known historical hammams but also smaller, lesser-known bathhouses. “We definitely need more hammams, that’s for sure.”

Katipzadeler agreed, noting that Turkish baths have become a major attraction for international visitors, whose interest helps preserve the bath culture. “Many Hammams are trying to renew themselves by combining their traditional fabric with modern spa and wellness practices. These types of hybrid structures better spark the interest of both domestic and foreign guests.”

He also credits the influence of Turkish TV series, films and international media for sparking global interest in Turkish baths, which have boosted the number of tourist-oriented baths.