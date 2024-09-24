Turkish, Greek ministers address territorial violation in migration ops

ANKARA
Turkish, Greek ministers address territorial violation in migration ops

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has expressed Ankara’s growing discontent over recent violations of Turkish territorial waters by the Greek Coast Guard during its operations targeting migrant boats.

Local media outlets have broadcast footage purportedly showing Greek Coast Guard vessels chasing inflatable dinghies, suspected to be carrying illegal migrants, as far as off the coast of Muğla, Türkiye’s Mediterranean shoreline.

In a phone conversation with Greece’s Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Minister Christos Stylianides on Sept. 23, Yerlikaya addressed these territorial infringements.

According to a statement from Yerlikaya's office, he underscored that such breaches are intolerable if the two nations are to preserve amicable neighborly relations.

Stylianides, reaffirming Athens' commitment to its bilateral ties with Ankara, assured steps would be taken to resolve the issue.

The Greek minister emphasized that the recent incursions bore no political intent, attributing them to real-time operational decisions by the Coast Guard.

Offering further reassurances, Stylianides pledged that such violations will not recur, adding that an inquiry has been launched into last week’s incidents. The findings of the probe will be promptly shared with Turkish authorities, he said.

Türkiye’s west and south coasts are regular launch points for vessels carrying refugees trying to reach nearby Greek islands. The Greek island of Kos lies some 6 kilometers from where the incidents took place.

The Greek Coast Guard often intercepts people trafficking boats. Ankara has accused Greece of forcing such vessels back into Turkish waters.

Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
