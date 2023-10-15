Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

ATHENS

Diplomats from Türkiye are set to meet their Greek counterparts in Athens for a two-day meeting starting on Oct. 16, the Turkish ministry has confirmed.

The meeting, aimed at fostering better relations between the two neighboring countries, will address various aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Delegations led by Turkish and Greek Deputy FMs, Burak Akçapar and Kostas Fragogiannis, will convene in Athens on Oct. 16. The primary focus will be on reviewing the progress made since the last meeting in Ankara on March 22. The discussions will center on the joint action plan, covering key areas such as trade, economy, energy, transport, education, health, environment and social relations.

The meeting also aims to explore new avenues of cooperation and facilitate an exchange of perspectives regarding the future of the bilateral process.

Furthermore, on Oct. 17, delegations headed by Akçapar, and Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulou will engage in political consultations. The talks will encompass a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, regional affairs and international issues.

The upcoming discussions follow a series of positive steps taken by both countries to strengthen their ties. Historically strained by territorial disputes, differences in maritime boundaries and contrasting political ideologies, recent gestures of goodwill have marked a turning point in their relationship.

The thaw in relations between Türkiye and Greece began following the devastating earthquakes in southeastern Türkiye in February, which resulted in a tragic loss of over 55,000 lives. Greece promptly sent rescue teams and offered aid, demonstrating solidarity in the face of adversity.

Additionally, both nations stood in solidarity again after a tragic train crash in northern Greece claimed the lives of 57 people. Ankara swiftly expressed condolences and provided aid.

Looking ahead, the diplomatic engagements will continue, with a round of confidence-building negotiations scheduled for November. Moreover, the Türkiye-Greece High-Level Cooperation Council meeting is slated for Dec. 7 in Thessaloniki.