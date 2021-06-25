Turkish Grand Prix added to calendar on October 3: Formula One

PARIS-Agence France-Presse

The Turkish Grand Prix has been added to the Formula One calendar on October 3, replacing the cancelled Singapore Grand Prix, the world championship promoter announced on June 25.

The Turkish GP was first added to the calendar for June 13, replacing Canada, but was cancelled in the face of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Singapore race was then cancelled for the same reasons at the start of June.

Turkey has been fitted into the Singapore slot, one week after the Russian GP and one week before the Japanese GP, as organizers expect the health situation to improve by then.