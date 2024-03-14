Turkish, Georgian and Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Baku

Turkish, Georgian and Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Baku

ANKARA
Turkish, Georgian and Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Baku

The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Georgia and Azerbaijan will come together at a trilateral meeting on March 15 in Baku to discuss regional issues and cooperation in various areas, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman has announced.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli informed that the foreign ministers of three countries will hold the ninth trilateral meeting in the Azerbaijani capital, at a press conference he held on March 13.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili will be hosted by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov in Baku. The ministers are expected to hold a press conference after the meeting.

Apart from regional and global issues, the three ministers will review joint efforts to link the southern Caucasus countries through various ways, including through railways, roads, pipelines and others.

Türkiye is hoping to increase connectivity between Europe and Central Asia by promoting the middle corridor project. It already has key pipelines carrying Azerbaijani oil and natural gas to the world markets with plans to increase their capacity.

The ministers will also review peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia and normalization efforts between Türkiye and Armenia.

Azerbaijan secured its territories in Nagorno Karabakh following the 2020 war with Armenia. The ceasefire still holds, but there are concerns that the conflict can re-start due to the prolongation of the talks.

Türkiye says it will open the borders with Armenia and install diplomatic ties with it right after Baku and Yerevan signs a permanent peace agreement.

diplomats,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Health professionals mark National Medicine Day

Health professionals mark National Medicine Day
LATEST NEWS

  1. Health professionals mark National Medicine Day

    Health professionals mark National Medicine Day

  2. Erdoğan promises continued investment in local governments

    Erdoğan promises continued investment in local governments

  3. Turkish, Georgian and Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Baku

    Turkish, Georgian and Azerbaijani top diplomats to meet in Baku

  4. Top court to elect new president next week

    Top court to elect new president next week

  5. Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty

    Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty
Recommended
Health professionals mark National Medicine Day

Health professionals mark National Medicine Day
Erdoğan promises continued investment in local governments

Erdoğan promises continued investment in local governments
Top court to elect new president next week

Top court to elect new president next week
Türkiye focuses on domestic KAAN jet amid F-35 uncertainty

Türkiye 'focuses on domestic KAAN jet' amid F-35 uncertainty
Amasya’s Ramadan band continues decades-old tradition

Amasya’s Ramadan band continues decades-old tradition
Türkiye prioritizes green areas in post-quake efforts

Türkiye prioritizes green areas in post-quake efforts
WORLD Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia says shot down 14 drones over Ukraine border

Russia's defence ministry said that 14 Ukrainian drones were destroyed overnight.
ECONOMY Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

The Turkish food industry aims to increase its exports to the large Japanese market to $1 billion in the medium term.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿