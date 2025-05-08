Turkish general appointed to key NATO post in historic first

ANKARA

A Turkish general will lead a NATO division for the first time in the military alliance’s history, defense sources announced on May 8.

Brigadier General Eray Ündüger has been appointed Director of Cooperative Security at NATO’s International Military Staff (IMS), becoming the first Turkish officer to assume the post.

“The selection of our personnel to this critical role should be considered as an important indicator of Türkiye's effective role in NATO and its contribution to the security and stability of the alliance," Defense Ministry sources said.

"As a strong and reliable ally of NATO, our country will continue to contribute to the alliance's peace and security."

The division plays a central role in NATO’s strategic-level military dialogue with partner and non-partner countries, international organizations and non-governmental organizations.

It works closely with entities such as the European Union, the United Nations, the African Union, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The unit supports NATO’s Military Committee in shaping military policy on partnerships, capacity building and projecting stability. It includes two main branches, with one focused on policy and programs, and another dealing directly with military cooperation with partner countries.

Separately, the sources criticized recent Israeli air operations in Syria.

"These air operations serve no other purpose than to disrupt stability in Syria. However, like many countries, the United Nations has also reacted to Israel's attacks on Syria and called for them to be stopped," they said.

"In line with the request of the new Syrian government, coordination activities continue with all elements in the region in order to ensure that the activities we will carry out in the field are carried out safely."

Meanwhile, three PKK members surrendered to Turkish forces after fleeing hideouts in northern Iraq during ongoing cross-border operations, the sources said.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and supplies were also seized in caves used by PKK members in the Claw-Lock operation zone, they said.

Türkiye launched the Claw series of operations in April 2022 to eliminate PKK positions in northern Iraq near the border.

The latest developments follow a call by jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan urging the terror group to disarm and dissolve.