Turkish foreign minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart

  • May 26 2021 08:52:10

ANKARA
Turkey's foreign minister on May 25 spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart over the phone, according to diplomatic sources.

Besides bilateral relations, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Dmitro Kuleba discussed the latest developments in Palestine, as well as Turkey's diplomatic efforts on the matter.

At least 284 Palestinians including women and children were killed in recent Israeli attacks that continued for 11 days.

Tension escalated across the Palestinian territories last month over an Israeli court verdict to evict Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem in favor of settlement groups.

The situation flared up after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted worshippers inside, and later launched airstrikes on Gaza.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed in Palestinian rocket fire from the blockaded city. The fighting came to a halt on May 21 under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.

