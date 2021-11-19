Turkish foreign minister meets European Commission vice president

  • November 19 2021 09:09:00

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met on Nov. 18 with European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas in Turkey's capital Ankara to discuss regional issues. 

"We discussed with Schinas irregular migration issues in our region, including in Belarus," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Schinas is expected to meet with Vice President Fuat Oktay​​​​​​​ and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu on Friday, according to information from the European Union delegation.

Since August, the EU countries bordering Belarus - Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland - have reported a dramatically growing number of irregular crossings.

More than 8,000 people have tried to enter the bloc via the Belarus-EU border in 2021, up sharply from just 150 last year.

Belarus reaches out to potential travelers through seemingly official channels, including diplomatic missions and travel agencies, and invites them to Belarus by offering visas, according to the EU. They are then allegedly guided to the EU border.

​​​​​​​In the last week, at least 2,000 people, including women and children, have been stuck in the Belarusian-Polish border area in dire conditions.

TURKEY Turkey doing its best to protect NATO borders: Akar

