Turkish foreign minister, EU ambassadors discuss relations

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Tuesday with ambassadors of European Union member states to discuss relations.

Two sides reaffirmed mutual respect, shared interests, and values during the discussions in the capital of Ankara, said the EU Delegation to Türkiye on X.

"As Türkiye, an EU candidate country, and the EU, re-engage amidst global challenges, the strong foundation of their partnership was emphasized," the delegation said.

EU Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski and Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister and EU Affairs Director Mehmet Kemal Bozay were also present at the meeting.

In December, Fidan stressed the need for the EU to reconsider its approach to Türkiye's membership process, advocating a merit-based system and enhanced regional collaboration. He stressed the importance of Türkiye’s role in Europe’s geostrategic framework, urging closer ties to strengthen the region.

Fidan last August also took part in an informal EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

Türkiye, a strategic EU partner on climate, migration, security, and the economy, applied for membership in 1987 and began accession talks in 2005, though progress later stalled due to political hurdles erected by some member states.

Ankara's European integration dates to 1959, including the 1963 Ankara Agreement and a Customs Union established in 1995.

