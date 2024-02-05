Turkish forces step up crackdown on ISIL after church attack

ISTANBUL

With Turkish authorities escalating their pressure on ISIL after the deadly church attack in Istanbul on Jan. 28, the intelligence and security forces have dealt a blow to the terrorist organization’s so-called Khorasan structure.

In the latest operation aimed at exposing and dismantling the organization's network in Türkiye, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) unveiled the connection of the assailants of the Santa Maria Church attack in Sarıyer, where one person lost their life, to the terrorist members affiliated with ISIL's self-proclaimed Khorasan province.

The Khorasan branch, known for its activities in Asian countries, primarily Afghanistan, was identified as the orchestrator behind the church attack, according to security sources.

In a recent joint operation conducted by the MİT and the police, 17 suspects were apprehended.

The operation was reported to have dealt a severe blow to the recruitment, finance and logistical activities of ISIL's Khorasan branch.

The investigation unveiled that the terrorist organization increasingly employed foreign nationals in its recent activities in the country, utilizing internet-based applications to communicate and avoid detection by Turkish security forces.

Security sources said that ISIL altered its tactics in Türkiye, adapting to the intensified operations conducted by the MİT in collaboration with the police over the past three years, both domestically and in Syria.

Within the scope of operations against ISIL's "Türkiye branch," it was revealed that the so-called leadership of the organization issued instructions for attacks on Jews and Christians in synagogues and churches following Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The so-called intelligence officers of the branch were determined to conduct reconnaissance activities on religious sites in Istanbul. The prepared report was then transmitted to the top leadership of the organization in the form of an encrypted message. Additionally, a report regarding the Iraqi Embassy was prepared another terrorist was uncovered by the MİT.

In the coordinated operations with the police in December 2023, the capture of top figures of the branch was achieved.

An Istanbul court arrested at least 25 suspects connected to the church attack, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced. Among the 25 remanded to custody were the two gunmen, previously captured by police, who are believed to be tied to ISIL. The two suspects were foreign nationals, one from Tajikistan and the other Russian.