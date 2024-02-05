Turkish forces step up crackdown on ISIL after church attack

Turkish forces step up crackdown on ISIL after church attack

ISTANBUL
Turkish forces step up crackdown on ISIL after church attack

With Turkish authorities escalating their pressure on ISIL after the deadly church attack in Istanbul on Jan. 28, the intelligence and security forces have dealt a blow to the terrorist organization’s so-called Khorasan structure.

In the latest operation aimed at exposing and dismantling the organization's network in Türkiye, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) unveiled the connection of the assailants of the Santa Maria Church attack in Sarıyer, where one person lost their life, to the terrorist members affiliated with ISIL's self-proclaimed Khorasan province.

The Khorasan branch, known for its activities in Asian countries, primarily Afghanistan, was identified as the orchestrator behind the church attack, according to security sources.

In a recent joint operation conducted by the MİT and the police, 17 suspects were apprehended.

The operation was reported to have dealt a severe blow to the recruitment, finance and logistical activities of ISIL's Khorasan branch.

The investigation unveiled that the terrorist organization increasingly employed foreign nationals in its recent activities in the country, utilizing internet-based applications to communicate and avoid detection by Turkish security forces.

Security sources said that ISIL altered its tactics in Türkiye, adapting to the intensified operations conducted by the MİT in collaboration with the police over the past three years, both domestically and in Syria.

Within the scope of operations against ISIL's "Türkiye branch," it was revealed that the so-called leadership of the organization issued instructions for attacks on Jews and Christians in synagogues and churches following Israel's attacks on Gaza.

The so-called intelligence officers of the branch were determined to conduct reconnaissance activities on religious sites in Istanbul. The prepared report was then transmitted to the top leadership of the organization in the form of an encrypted message. Additionally, a report regarding the Iraqi Embassy was prepared another terrorist was uncovered by the MİT.

In the coordinated operations with the police in December 2023, the capture of top figures of the branch was achieved.

An Istanbul court arrested at least 25 suspects connected to the church attack, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced. Among the 25 remanded to custody were the two gunmen, previously captured by police, who are believed to be tied to ISIL. The two suspects were foreign nationals, one from Tajikistan and the other Russian.

Islamic Jihad, ISIS, turkish forces,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MHP unveils election manifesto focused on municipal productivity

MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'
LATEST NEWS

  1. MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'

    MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'

  2. Kremlin blasts 'monstrous' strike on bakery in occupied Ukraine

    Kremlin blasts 'monstrous' strike on bakery in occupied Ukraine

  3. EU's Borrell warns against cutting UNRWA funds

    EU's Borrell warns against cutting UNRWA funds

  4. Iran says 'will not hesitate' to respond to US attack on its territory

    Iran says 'will not hesitate' to respond to US attack on its territory

  5. Turkish forces step up crackdown on ISIL after church attack

    Turkish forces step up crackdown on ISIL after church attack
Recommended
MHP unveils election manifesto focused on municipal productivity

MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'
FM says Israel seeks more land not security

FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'
Genetically pure Norduz sheep saved by village not migrating

Genetically pure Norduz sheep saved by village not migrating
Charred landscape of southern provinces coming back to life

Charred landscape of southern provinces coming back to life
2,500 people killed in incidents involving firearms in 2023: Report

2,500 people killed in incidents involving firearms in 2023: Report
Police helicopter crash kills two officers in country’s south

Police helicopter crash kills two officers in country’s south
WORLD Kremlin blasts monstrous strike on bakery in occupied Ukraine

Kremlin blasts 'monstrous' strike on bakery in occupied Ukraine

The Kremlin on Monday blasted a Ukrainian strike on a bakery in the occupied eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, which officials say killed at least 28 people including a child on Feb. 3.
ECONOMY Annual inflation ticks higher to 64.9 pct in January

Annual inflation ticks higher to 64.9 pct in January

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate increased from 64.77 percent in December last year to 64.86 percent in January, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Feb. 5
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿