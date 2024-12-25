Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

ANKARA
Turkish forces ‘neutralize 21 PKK terrorists

Türkiye has “neutralized” 21 PKK members in northern Syria and Iraq, near the Turkish border, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Dec. 25.

According to the ministry, 20 PKK members were targeted in the areas of Türkiye’s Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations, while one was targeted in the Claw-Lock operation’s zone in northern Iraq.

The ministry’s statement emphasized Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to thwart “PKK/YPG attacks by taking preventive and destructive actions.”

PKK members often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the individuals in question surrendered or were
killed or captured.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Ankara sees YPG as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiyes commitment to inclusivity in Christmas message

Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye's commitment to inclusivity in Christmas message
Tea harvest season extended in Black Sea

Tea harvest season extended in Black Sea
Forest patrols deployed to protect trees ahead of New Year celebrations

Forest patrols deployed to protect trees ahead of New Year celebrations
Stolen priest statue recovered in Ankara after seven years

Stolen priest statue recovered in Ankara after seven years
Chicken döner wrap tops online food orders

Chicken döner wrap tops online food orders
Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial

Court jails hotel owner, architect in landmark earthquake trial
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿