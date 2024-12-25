Turkish forces ‘neutralize' 21 PKK terrorists

ANKARA

Türkiye has “neutralized” 21 PKK members in northern Syria and Iraq, near the Turkish border, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Dec. 25.

According to the ministry, 20 PKK members were targeted in the areas of Türkiye’s Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations, while one was targeted in the Claw-Lock operation’s zone in northern Iraq.

The ministry’s statement emphasized Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to thwart “PKK/YPG attacks by taking preventive and destructive actions.”

PKK members often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply the individuals in question surrendered or were

killed or captured.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Ankara sees YPG as PKK’s Syrian offshoot.