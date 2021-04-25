Turkish football team's friendly fixtures unveiled

  • April 25 2021 10:40:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish national football team's friendly fixtures before this summer's UEFA EURO 2020 tournament revealed on April 25.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said on Twitter that Turkey to play friendlies against Azerbaijan on May 27, Northern Ireland on May 31, and Moldova on June 3 before their trip to the EURO 2020.

The EURO 2020 was previously moved to 2021 for health reasons, so that the European football contest will be held from June 11 to July 11.

Turkey is in Group A to take on Italy, Wales, and Switzerland, respectively.

The tournament's opening match will be between Turkey and Italy on June 11 in Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Saint Petersburg, and Seville will host the EURO 2020.

Portugal is the defending champions, winning the EURO 2016 that France hosted.

India’s crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors.
