Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

ISTANBUL
Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

All Turkish football leagues have been suspended indefinitely following an attack by a club president on a referee, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced in the early hours of Dec. 12.

“We have postponed games in all leagues indefinitely,” TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi told reporters following an emergency meeting of his board.

“This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football. Turkish football does not deserve this, we say enough is enough.”

Büyükekşi’s announcement came after Ankaragücü President Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face at the end of a Süper Lig home match against Rizespor.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium. Two other people accompanying Koca kicked Meler after he went down with the impact of the punch.

Meler is under observation in the hospital and is expected to be discharged today.

A detention order has been issued for Koca, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, adding that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial investigation into the incident.

"Turkish football has been punched shamefully tonight,” Büyükekşi said.

"The related club, the club chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking referee Umut Meler will be punished in the strongest terms possible.”

Büyükekşi also blamed a broader audience for the incident.

“Anyone who encourages the crime against referees is complicit in this despicable crime,” he said.

“Club presidents, executives, coaches, players and television commentators who target referees in their remarks are the perpetrators of the attack.”

“Let's not lower the brand value of Turkish football any further, let's not shame it in front of the world,” he added.

The incident drew condemnation from the football world, as well as state officials and politicians.

"Sport means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a post on X.

The leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) urged officials to act against violence in sports.

I condemn the violence that started when Ankaragücü president Faruk Koca threw a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler after the match,” Özgür Özel said.

“I call upon those who have not taken sufficient measures to eradicate violence from sports fields to do so.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

    Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

  2. Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'

    Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'

  3. Gaza destruction worse than in WWII Germany: EU's Borrell

    Gaza destruction worse than in WWII Germany: EU's Borrell

  4. Microsoft, US labor group team up on AI

    Microsoft, US labor group team up on AI

  5. Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin's 'dreams'

    Zelensky says US delays in Ukraine aid fulfill Putin's 'dreams'
Recommended
Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel

Entrepreneur turns laurel branches into pellet fuel
E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again

E-scooters’ speed limit on agenda once again
Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive

Yerlikaya reveals shortfall in national earthquake aid drive
Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities

Uludağ preparing for New Year festivities
Probe initiated into police for accident involving Somali leaders son

Probe initiated into police for accident involving Somali leader's son
7.5-million-year-old turtle fossil to be exhibited

7.5-million-year-old turtle fossil to be exhibited
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears dissolution

Israel bombs Gaza after warning Hamas nears 'dissolution'

Israel pressed on with its bombing of Gaza on Tuesday after saying its campaign to destroy Hamas has left the Palestinian militant group on the "the verge of dissolution".
ECONOMY Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch to cut 1,500 jobs in Germany

Bosch said yesterday it plans to cut up to 1,500 jobs at two German sites making vehicle transmissions, as the country's auto suppliers struggle with the electric transition.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.