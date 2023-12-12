Turkish football leagues suspended after attack on referee

ISTANBUL

All Turkish football leagues have been suspended indefinitely following an attack by a club president on a referee, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced in the early hours of Dec. 12.

“We have postponed games in all leagues indefinitely,” TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi told reporters following an emergency meeting of his board.

“This attack is a night of shame for Turkish football. Turkish football does not deserve this, we say enough is enough.”

Büyükekşi’s announcement came after Ankaragücü President Faruk Koca punched referee Halil Umut Meler in the face at the end of a Süper Lig home match against Rizespor.

Koca entered the field and hit Meler when the final whistle blew after Rizespor scored a 97th minute equalizer in the 1-1 draw at Eryaman Stadium. Two other people accompanying Koca kicked Meler after he went down with the impact of the punch.

Meler is under observation in the hospital and is expected to be discharged today.

A detention order has been issued for Koca, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X, adding that two people have already been detained as part of a judicial investigation into the incident.

"Turkish football has been punched shamefully tonight,” Büyükekşi said.

"The related club, the club chairman, club officials and all those guilty of attacking referee Umut Meler will be punished in the strongest terms possible.”

Büyükekşi also blamed a broader audience for the incident.

“Anyone who encourages the crime against referees is complicit in this despicable crime,” he said.

“Club presidents, executives, coaches, players and television commentators who target referees in their remarks are the perpetrators of the attack.”

“Let's not lower the brand value of Turkish football any further, let's not shame it in front of the world,” he added.

The incident drew condemnation from the football world, as well as state officials and politicians.

"Sport means peace and brotherhood. Sport is incompatible with violence. We will never allow violence to take place in Turkish sports,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a post on X.

The leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) urged officials to act against violence in sports.

I condemn the violence that started when Ankaragücü president Faruk Koca threw a punch at referee Halil Umut Meler after the match,” Özgür Özel said.

“I call upon those who have not taken sufficient measures to eradicate violence from sports fields to do so.”