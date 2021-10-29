Turkish football clubs allowed to accept 100% stadium capacity

ANKARA

Football stadiums in Turkey will return to 100% of their seating capacity by Nov. 9, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on Oct. 28.

As an anti-pandemic measure, stadiums had been allowing fans at 50% capacity since the beginning of the season on Aug. 13, after most of 2020 saw games played in empty stadiums.

But most spectators need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend the matches.

Fans who have contracted the disease will also be able to watch the matches in the stadiums for a period of 180 days after completing their quarantine process.

People who tested positive for COVID-19 and only had one dose of vaccine will also be allowed to attend.