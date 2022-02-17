Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone

  • February 17 2022 11:43:00

Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone

ANKARA
Turkish FM holds talks with Ukrainian, Russian counterparts over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Feb. 16 held separate phone talks with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts amid escalating tension in the region.

Speaking to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Çavuşoğlu underlined the significance of diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through peaceful means, diplomatic sources said on condition of anonymity. Çavuşoğlu reiterated Ankara’s readiness to host meetings between Russia and Ukraine.

Lavrov, for his part, confirmed his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which will be held on March 11-13, adding that he will attend the foreign ministers’ meeting on Syria in the Astana format.

Çavuşoğlu also discussed the tension in eastern Ukraine with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

Both Russian and Ukrainian ministers wished quick recovery to Çavuşoğlu, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Within the scope of mediation efforts, Ankara has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Feb. 15 stated that Zelenskyy was open to a three-way summit . The president said he would hold a phone conversation with the Russian leader on the issue. “If Mr. Putin also looks on this positively, we can, God willing, come together in Istanbul or Ankara,” he stated.

Turkey also attempts to hold the next meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

The fears for a potential Russian invasion stem from the fact that Russia has massed more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders to the north, south and east. It has also launched massive military drills in Belarus, an ally that also borders Ukraine.

At the heart of the crisis are Russia’s demands that the West keep Ukraine and other former Soviet nations out of NATO, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back forces from Eastern Europe. The United States and its allies have roundly rejected those demands, but they offered to engage in talks with Russia on ways to bolster security in Europe.

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Foreign Ministry,

TURKEY Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands
MOST POPULAR

  1. Top five Turkish canyons listed

    Top five Turkish canyons listed

  2. President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

    President Erdoğan unveils measures to ease energy bills

  3. ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

    ‘Say Türkiye’ campaign to promote changing country’s int’l name starts

  4. World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

    World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  5. Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

    Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands

Turkish defense minister meets Greek counterpart amid row over Aegean islands
Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

Turkey’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9
Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
WORLD Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Brazil mudslides kill dozens

Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 94 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud
ECONOMY Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Eurasia Tunnel added 8.1 billion liras to economy: Transportation minister

Around 79 million vehicles passed through the Eurasia (Avrasya) Tunnel, the first ever road tunnel connecting Europe and Asia underneath the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu on Feb. 15.
SPORTS Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

Turkish handballer transfers to Swedish giant

A handball player from the local Yenimahalle Municipality Women’s Handball Team in the capital Ankara has been transferred to Sweden’s IFK Kristianstad, one of Europe’s leading handball teams, after scoring 18 goals in two matches between the two.