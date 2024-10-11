Turkish first lady meets kindergarten students of Turkish Maarif Foundation in Serbia

BELGRADE

Türkiye’s first lady on Friday met with students at a kindergarten run by the Turkish state-run Maarif Foundation in Serbia’s capital Belgrade.

Accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his official visit to Belgrade, Emine Erdoğan, together with her Serbian counterpart Tamara Vucic, visited the Maarif Baby Palace Kindergarten, which educates 220 children between the ages of 2 and 7.

On X, Erdoğan said of her kindergarten visit: “I would like to thank everyone who contributes with the belief that the light of children is the most valuable bond that will further strengthen the friendship between our countries.”

Türkiye’s Maarif Foundation, which is devoted to education, began its work in Serbia in 2019.

Its educational activities in the country continue in five schools in the capital Belgrade as well as the cities of Novi Pazar and Sjenica, with a total of 518 students – 449 in preschool and 69 in primary school.