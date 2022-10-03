Turkish first lady hosts Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish first lady hosts Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Turkish first lady hosts Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has hosted her Ukrainian counterpart, Olena Zelenska, in Istanbul amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

“I was happy to host my dear friend, Olena Zelenska, wife of the president of Ukraine, in Istanbul,” Erdoğan wrote on her Twitter account.

“I believe that we will heal the wounds of the war-weary Ukrainian people, especially women and children, together,” she added.

Ankara will continue its diplomatic struggle in all areas for the establishment of peace, as it was at the beginning of the process, Erdoğan stated.

Reiterating that Türkiye respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Erdoğan believes that the problem will be resolved through diplomacy.

Expressing gratitude to Türkiye for hosting 1,300 orphaned Ukrainian children, Zelenska requested the country to accept 200 children with special needs.

Meanwhile, Zelenska signed a declaration of goodwill for the “Zero Waste Project,” carried out by Erdoğan in a bid to fight against climate change.

“Thank you to Ms. Zelenska for supporting our global call,” the Turkish first lady said.

Supported by the Environment, Urbanization and the Climate Change Ministry, the project has been implemented in many public institutions across the country.

Around 16.5 million tons of paper and cardboard, 4.1 million tons of plastic, 1.7 million tons of glass, 400,000 tons of metals and 1.5 million tons of organic and other wastes have been recycled between 2017, when the project was launched, and January 2022, Erdoğan said earlier, noting that the total waste recycled amounted to 24.2 million tons over this period.

Recently, 18 other first ladies have also signed the declaration; the last one was French first lady Brigitte Macron whom Erdoğan met in New York.

The campaign gained momentum after Erdoğan and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres agreed to promote the project globally.

The deal also promises to support zero waste initiatives, campaigns, programs, projects and activities to encourage the conscious waste generation and consumption.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan vows to build “Century of Türkiye”

Erdoğan vows to build “Century of Türkiye”
MOST POPULAR

  1. Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey

    Morocco fumes over Adidas design of Algerian soccer jersey

  2. Golden Orange Film Festival opens with award presentation

    Golden Orange Film Festival opens with award presentation

  3. China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

    China certifies homegrown C919 jet to compete with Boeing, Airbus

  4. Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

  5. Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports

    Footwear sector targets $1.3 bln in exports
Recommended
Turkish, US officials discuss Nordic states’ NATO bid

Turkish, US officials discuss Nordic states’ NATO bid
Türkiye’s diplomacy moved to higher league: Erdoğan

Türkiye’s diplomacy moved to higher league: Erdoğan
Türkiye rejects Russian annexation of Ukraine provinces

Türkiye rejects Russian annexation of Ukraine provinces
Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors

Türkiye elected to IAEA Board of Governors
Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application

Sweden allows military exports to Türkiye after NATO application
Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM

Türkiye to respond to US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus: FM
WORLD Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo wins Nobel Medicine Prize

Swedish paleogeneticist Svante Paabo, who sequenced the genome of the Neanderthal and discovered the previously unknown hominin Denisova, on Monday won the Nobel Medicine Prize.

ECONOMY UK government scraps tax cut for top earners

UK government scraps tax cut for top earners

The British government has dropped plans to cut income tax for top earners, part of a package of unfunded cuts that sparked turmoil on financial markets and sent the pound to record lows.

SPORTS Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Turkish free-diver Şahika Ercümen refreshes her record

Multiple world-record holder and freediving champion Şahika Ercümen has refreshed her own Turkish record by diving 82 meters (269 feet) in the women’s free immersion (FIM) category at the freediving championship held in the southern province of Antalya.