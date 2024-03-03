Turkish first lady holds talks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum

ANTALYA

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan has engaged in talks with counterparts and several top officials at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, with her leading role emphasized on a panel discussing the role of women in resolving global crises.

Organized under Erdoğan’s auspices at the three-day forum that concluded on March 3, the "High-Level Session on Women, Peace and Security" was attended by activist Tawakel Karman, Ivana Zivkociv, the deputy president and regional director for Türkiye at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and Bineta Diop, a special envoy of the African Union.

"While every segment suffers in war, women, as a fundamental and transformative part of society, are disproportionately affected. The success of a peace process that excludes women's involvement cannot be expected," Erdoğan shared on X regarding the panel.

Delivering a speech at the event, Karman underscored that throughout history, women have been the most impacted by the destructive effects of war and conflicts, emphasizing the necessity of women's representation in decision-making processes.

Diop, for her part, thanked Turkish first lady for consistently bringing up women, peace and security issues at every Antalya Diplomacy Forum over the past three years.

Tamara Vucic, the wife of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, asserted that women have the right to be part of decision-making processes, contribute to peace, understand balance and protect their families. Emphasizing unity as the solution, Vucic stated that only collective forces can shape policies, mobilize resources, define activities aimed at achieving sustainable development goals, and fully implement the women, peace and security agenda."